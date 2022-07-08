With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt
WASHINGTON — The US dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If US exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing US economy. Yet there’s a positive side for Americans, too: A stronger buck provides modest relief from runaway inflation because the goods that are imported to the US — from cars and computers to toys and medical equipment — become less expensive. A strengthened dollar also delivers bargains to American tourists sightseeing in Europe.
EU gas decision could threaten climate progress
The European Union’s plan to include natural gas in a list of activities considered sustainable could derail progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The decision from the EU comes despite the region’s history addressing global warming and despite climate scientists calling for dramatic reductions to climate-warming emissions. It allows investment in fossil gas infrastructure, such as natural gas power plants and liquefied natural gas terminals to be considered green investments under certain conditions.
