Fed: Sharply higher rates may be needed to quell inflation
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials were concerned at their meeting, last month, that consumers were starting to anticipate higher inflation, and they signaled that much higher interest rates could be needed to restrain it. The policymakers also acknowledged, in minutes from their meeting released, Wednesday, that their rate hikes could weaken the economy. But they suggested that such steps were necessary to slow price increases back to the Fed’s 2% annual target. The Fed officials agreed that the central bank needed to raise its benchmark interest rate to “restrictive” levels that would slow the economy’s growth and “recognized that an even more restrictive stance could be appropriate” if inflation persisted.
French PM vows to boost economy
PARIS — France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has vowed to boost jobs, cut taxes, support purchasing power, tackle climate-related issues and help France better face the consequences of the war in Ukraine. She said that would include nationalizing electricity giant EDF. Borne laid out her main priorities, Wednesday, in her first major speech to the National Assembly after parliamentary elections, last month, cost French President Emmanuel Macron’s government its majority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.