US finalizes ban on Belarus travel over forced landing
WASHINGTON — The Transportation Department issued a final order Tuesday that blocks most travel between the United States and Belarus, underscoring Washington’s concern about the recent forced landing of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident Belarussian journalist.
The order, which was requested by the State Department, bars airlines from selling tickets for travel between the two countries, with exceptions only for humanitarian or national-security reasons.
Feds dropping case against former Wilmington Trust execs
DOVER, Del. — After being dealt a stunning setback by an appeals court, federal prosecutors in Delaware have declined to retry four former executives for the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
The decision came almost six months after an appeals court panel in Philadelphia reversed the convictions of the former bank executives for making false statements to federal regulators and ordered that acquittals be entered. The court also ordered a retrial of conspiracy and securities fraud charges.
The January ruling was a blow to the government’s case against former Wilmington Trust President Robert Harra Jr., former Chief Financial Officer David Gibson, former Chief Credit Officer William North and former controller Kevyn Rakowski.
S&P 500 declines, oil falls
NEW YORK — Stocks closed mostly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 posting its first decline after seven consecutive gains. The benchmark index slipped 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%. Bond prices rose, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury to its lowest level since February. Oil prices pulled back after jumping overnight when talks among members of the OPEC cartel and allied oil producing countries broke off amid a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over production levels. The decline in bond yields weighed on banks, which led the slide in the S&P 500. Tech stocks rose, helping the Nasdaq to a modest gain.
