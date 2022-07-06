IEA: High prices, uncertainty will slow growth in gas demand
BERLIN — The International Energy Agency says high prices for natural gas and supply fears due to the war in Ukraine will slow the growth in demand for the fossil fuel in the coming years. In a report published, Tuesday, the Paris-based agency forecast global demand for natural gas will rise by 140 billion cubic meters, between 2021 and 2025. That’s less than half the increase of 370 bcm seen in the previous five-year period, which included the pandemic downturn. The revised forecast is mostly due to expectations of slower economic growth rather than buyers switching from gas to other fossil fuels, such as coal or oil.
Carrier SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in US
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Scandinavian Airlines has filed for bankruptcy in the United States. The airline group said Tuesday’s announcement would not affect its operations and flight schedule. But the chief executive of SAS said the pilots’ strike had accelerated the move to seek bankruptcy protection voluntarily in the US. Filing for Chapter 11 in New York puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances.
