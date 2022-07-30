Unprecedented profit for major oil drillers as prices soared
NEW YORK — Oil companies were swimming in record profits, the last few months. They were benefiting from high energy costs at a time when Americans struggled to pay for gasoline, food and other basic necessities. Consumers faced high fuel prices not just at the pump, but also baked into delivery costs, which drove up the cost of everything. Exxon and Chevron both reported record profits in the second quarter. When a gallon of gasoline soared above $5, last month, President Joe Biden blamed major oil producers, saying “Exxon made more money than God this year.”
Senate deal should make it easier to buy electric vehicles
DETROIT — The surprise deal by Senate Democrats on a pared-down bill to support families, boost infrastructure and fight climate change is likely to jump-start sales of electric vehicles. The measure agreed to by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and holdout Sen. Joe Manchin would give EV buyers a $7,500 tax credit starting next year, through the end of 2032. There’s also a new $4,000 credit for those buying used EVs. The vehicles have to be assembled in North America, and there are limits on annual income for buyers. There also are caps on the sticker prices of new EVs and a $25,000 cap on the price that can be paid for used electric vehicles.
Stocks rally again
NEW YORK — Stocks finished higher on Wall Street, Friday, as investors closed out the best month for the S&P 500, since November 2020. New data showed inflation jumped by the most in four decades, last month, but sentiment was buoyed by positive earnings news out of technology giants Apple and Amazon, as well as oil giants Exxon and Chevron. The technology-heavy Nasdaq ended July with the biggest gains, since April 2020. Stocks have gained momentum this month, fueled by better-than-expected corporate earnings and falling bond yields, which have pulled back after soaring much of this year on expectations of higher interest rates.
Inflation hits record 8.9% in euro area, but economy grows
LONDON — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency shot up to another record, in July, pushed by higher energy prices driven partly by the war in Ukraine. But the economy still managed better-than-expected, if meager, growth in the second quarter. The European Union statistics agency said, Friday, that annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 8.9% in July, up from 8.6%, in June. Inflation has been running at its highest level since record-keeping for the euro began, in 1997. The economy grew from April through June, expanding by 0.7% compared with the previous quarter.
