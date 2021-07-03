Court strikes Trump EPA rule for full-year 15% ethanol sales
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal appeals court says a 2019 Environmental Protection Agency rule change that allowed for the sale of a 15% ethanol gasoline blend in the summer months is contrary to federal law. Friday’s ruling deals a significant blow to the ethanol industry and corn farmers. They had anticipated increased ethanol demand through year around sale of the higher ethanol blend. The Trump administration made the change to allow for year-round E15 sales to fulfill a campaign promise to Midwest farmers. Three judges on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia found that federal law is clear that lawmakers did not intend to allow ethanol blends higher than 10% to be widely sold year-round.
US plans to make airlines refund fees if bags are delayed
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is planning to require that airlines refund fees on checked baggage if the bags get seriously delayed. The proposal would also require refunds for fees on extras like Internet access if the airline fails to provide the service during the flight. An administration official says the Transportation Department will issue the proposal in the next several days, and it could take effect by next summer. Airlines made nearly $5.8 billion from checked-bag fees in 2019, the last year before the pandemic crushed air travel.
France probes claims that retailers used forced Uyghur labor
PARIS — French prosecutors have opened an investigation into alleged involvement in crimes against humanity based on claims that global retailers rely on forced labor in China. Human rights groups filed a legal complaint that includes accusations against retailers including Uniqlo and the makers of Skechers shoes and Zara clothes. The rights groups say the companies are benefiting from a Chinese system of repression against Uyghur and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region. The Chinese government on Friday reiterated denials of any forced labor in Xinjiang, and lashed out at what it called interference in its internal affairs.
