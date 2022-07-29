Florida electric-boat maker building plant
MARION, N.C. — A Florida-based company planning the production of electric-powered boats has decided to build a plant in western North Carolina, creating 170 jobs, officials announced, on Thursday.
Forza X1 Inc., which is developing recreational boats that are powered by electric outboard motors and lithium battery packs, plans a $10.5 million investment in Marion, Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release.
Facebook ends funding for US news partnerships program
Meta Platforms says it will no longer pay US news organizations to have their material appear in Facebook’s News Tab as it reallocates resources in the face of the economic downturn and changing user behavior.
The company said, Thursday, that most people “do not come to Facebook for news, and as a business it doesn’t make sense to over invest in areas that don’t align with user preferences.”
Meta, then called Facebook, launched the partnerships, in 2019. The “News Tab” section in the Facebook mobile app only displays headlines — and nothing else — from The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BuzzFeed News, Business Insider, NBC, USA Today and the Los Angeles Times, among others.
