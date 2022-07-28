With Frontier deal dead, Spirit ponders sale to JetBlue
NEW YORK — Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines agreed, Wednesday, to abandon their merger proposal, opening the way for JetBlue Airways to acquire Spirit. Spirit, the largest budget carrier in the United States, said it was still in discussions with JetBlue “and expects to provide a further update in the near future.” The decision by Spirit and Frontier to terminate their deal was announced while Spirit shareholders were still voting on the proposal. It was apparent that despite the support of Spirit’s Board, shareholders were prepared to reject the Frontier deal. The Frontier offer was worth more than $2.6 billion in cash and stock, far short of JetBlue’s all-cash bid of $3.7 billion.
Facebook parent Meta posts first revenue decline
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta posted its first revenue decline in history, Wednesday, dragged by a drop in ad spending as the economy falters — and as competition from rival TikTok intensifies. The company earned $6.69 billion, or $2.46 per share, in the April-June period. That’s down 36% from $10.39 billion, or $3.61 per share, in the same period, a year ago. Revenue was $28.82 billion, down 1% from $29.08 billion, a year earlier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.