Starbucks hits sales record as customers return to stores
Starbucks saw record sales in the third quarter as the impact of the pandemic receded and customers flocked to its stores.
But the company’s shares fell after it lowered its forecast for sales growth in China, its second-largest market outside the U.S.
The Seattle-based coffee giant said its revenue soared 78% to $7.5 billion in the April-June period, an all-time high. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $7.3 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Starbucks shares fell 3% to $122 in after-market trading.
