Volkswagen starts US electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Volkswagen has begun production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant. The German automaker said in a news release that it plans to ramp up production in Chattanooga of the ID.4 electric compact SUV to 7,000 cars, per month in the fourth quarter, of this year. It hopes to increase that rate, next year. The kickoff comes after Volkswagen announced an $800 million investment in the company’s manufacturing of electric vehicles in North America at the Chattanooga plant, in 2019. The company says it is hiring more than 1,000 production team workers there through the end of the year.
Wawa agrees to changes for ‘19 data breach
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain will pay $8 million to several states over a 2019 data breach that involved some 34 million payment cards, authorities announced, Tuesday.
The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office said Wawa Inc. did not take reasonable security measures to prevent hackers from installing malware that is thought to have collected card numbers, customer names and other data.
