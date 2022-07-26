Bitzero to buy old North Dakota missile site
BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum says a crypto mining company is planning to redevelop a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into data center that may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies.
Bitzero announced, last month, that it planned to make North Dakota its headquarters for North American operations. The company says within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology. Bitzero is backed by strategic investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary.
Walmart cuts profit outlook as shoppers adapt to inflation
NEW YORK — Walmart Inc., on Monday, lowered its profit outlook for the second quarter and the full year, citing surging inflation on basics like food that is forcing shoppers cut back on discretionary items, particularly clothing, that carry higher profit margins.
That behavior is forcing the nation’s largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, to step up discounts on general merchandise items like home furnishings and electronics to move inventory.
