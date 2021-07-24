Virus’s impact: More relaxing and thinking, less socializing
SAN DIEGO — The eruption of COVID-19 across the United States last year caused the proportion of people working from home to nearly double, with the shift most pronounced among college graduates and workers in such fields as finance and professional services. The share of employed people working from home shot up from just 22% in 2019 to 42% in 2020. That was one of the findings of an annual government survey that documented the far-reaching impact the pandemic had on Americans’ everyday lives since the viral pandemic struck in March of last year. The American Time Use Survey details how people spent their time last year, from working to relaxing to sleeping.
Yellen outlines to Congress emergency measures on debt limit
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told Congress that she will start taking emergency measures next week to keep the government from an unprecedented default on the national debt. She warned that a default would cause “irreparable harm to the US economy and the livelihoods of all Americans.” In a letter Friday to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said that her actions would buy time until Congress can pass legislation to either raise the debt limit or suspend the limit again for a period of time. The debt limit has been suspended for the past two years but will go back into effect on July 31. The total debt subject to the limit currently stands at $28.4 trillion.
Americans spend again and American Express profit surges
NEW YORK — American Express Co.’s second-quarter revenue surged as people started spending more at a time when many are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and feel more comfortable going out to restaurants, shops and entertainment venues again. Revenue, net of interest expense, rose to $10.24 billion from $7.68 billion, bolstered by growth in card member spending. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected $9.47 billion in revenue.
