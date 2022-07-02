Kohl’s sale falls apart in shaky retail environment
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The potential sale of the Kohl’s department store chain has fallen apart in a shaky retail environment of rising inflation and consumer anxiety. Kohl’s entered exclusive talks, early this month, with Franchise Group, the owner of Vitamin Shop and other retail outlets, for a deal potentially worth about $8 billion. On Friday, Kohl’s Chairman Pete Boneparth cited volatile markets and the rising economic anxiety among customers as the reasons. It was the second time, this week, that a major retailer retreated from a potential sale due to worsening economic conditions. Walgreen’s said, Thursday, that it was giving up on its hopes of selling its Boots business in the UK.
Inflation hits record 8.6% for 19 countries using the euro
LONDON — Inflation in countries using the euro set another eye-watering record, pushed higher by a huge increase in energy costs fueled partly by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries hit 8.6%, in June, surging past the 8.1% recorded, in May. That’s according to the latest numbers published, Friday, by the European Union statistics agency, Eurostat. Inflation is at its highest level since recordkeeping for the euro began, in 1997. Energy prices rocketed 41.9% and food prices were up 8.9%, both faster than the increases recorded in the previous month. Rising consumer prices are a problem worldwide, with the US and Britain seeing inflation at 40-year highs.
Russia seizes control of partly foreign-owned energy project
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has handed full control over a major oil and natural gas project partly owned by Shell and two Japanese companies to a newly created Russian firm. It’s a bold move amid spiraling tensions with the West over Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Putin’s decree, late Thursday, orders the creation of a new firm that would take over ownership of Sakhalin Energy Investment Co. It’s nearly 50% controlled by British energy giant Shell and Japan-based Mitsui and Mitsubishi. Russia’s Gazprom had a controlling stake in the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project that accounts for about 4% of the world’s liquefied natural gas market. Japan, South Korea and China are the main customers for its exports.
EU prepares emergency plan to do without Russian energy
PRAGUE — The European Union’s executive arm has pledged to draft an emergency plan aimed at helping member countries do without Russian energy in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the initiative would build on EU moves to ditch Russian coal, oil and natural gas and would complement a bloc-wide push to accelerate the development of renewable energy such as wind and solar power.
