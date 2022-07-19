Economics of war: Pain for Europe now, later for Russia
Europe is feeling the pain from Russia’s war in Ukraine. Mounting pressure from high energy prices is driving record inflation and raising the likelihood of a plunge back into recession. An energy crisis fueled by European reliance on Russian natural gas has spread through the economy. Food banks in Italy are feeding more people, dairies wonder how they will pasteurize milk and the euro has sagged to a 20-year low against the dollar. While Europe struggles, Russia has stabilized its currency and inflation through a fortress economy built to withstand international sanctions. But economists say that picture is misleading.
Yellen calls out Chinese trade practices
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the US and South Korea should deepen their trade ties to avoid working with countries that use their market positions to unfair advantage. And she called out China by name. In remarks prepared for delivery, Monday, she said countries like China cannot be allowed to use their market position in key raw materials, technologies, or products “to disrupt our economy or exercise unwanted geopolitical leverage.”
