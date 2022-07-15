Long lines are back at US food banks as inflation hits high
PHOENIX — Long lines are back at outside food banks around the US as working Americans overwhelmed by inflation increasingly seek handouts to feed their families. Many people are coming for the first time amid the skyrocketing grocery and gas prices. The food banks struggle to help even as federal programs provide less food, grocery store donations wane and cash gifts don’t go nearly as far while US inflation hits a 40-year high. Charitable food distribution has remained far above amounts given away before the Coronavirus pandemic, even though demand tapered off somewhat, late last year.
Officials suggest pipeline company hid problems after spill
BILLINGS, Mont. — US prosecutors suspect a Wyoming company of potentially concealing problems with a pipeline that broke, in 2015 and spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude into the Yellowstone River. The spill fouled the water supply of Glendive, Mont., and took months to clean up. Operator Bridger Pipeline told federal officials that the line had been adequately buried. But prosecutors say one survey indicated it was just beneath the surface of the ever-shifting river bottom.
