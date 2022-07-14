Dems stress national security as computer chips bill stalls
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration and Democrats are warning of dire consequences if Congress fails to act on computer chips legislation. They say Congress needs to pass a bill, by the end of July, that’s designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. Advocates say the plan is important for the economy and national security. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says computer chipmakers are being offered lucrative incentives from other countries such as South Korea, Japan, France, Germany and Singapore to locate plants there.
UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine exports
ISTANBUL — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Russian and Ukrainian officials meeting in Istanbul have taken a “critical step forward” to ensure the export of grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar says the sides reached agreements concerning joint control of vessels as they leave and arrive at ports and the safety of the transfer routes. Military officials from Russia, Ukraine and Turkey and UN envoys met, Wednesday, in Istanbul for talks on a plan to export Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.