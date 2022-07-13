London’s Heathrow Airport caps daily passenger numbers
LONDON — London’s Heathrow Airport is capping daily passenger numbers for the summer and telling airlines to stop selling tickets as it steps up efforts to quell travel chaos caused by soaring travel demand and staff shortages. Britain’s busiest airport said, Tuesday, that it’s setting a limit of 100,000 passengers that it can handle each day through Sept. 11. The restriction is likely to result in more canceled flights even after airlines already slashed thousands of flights from their summer schedules. Booming demand for summer travel after two years of COVID-19 travel restrictions have overwhelmed European airlines and airports that had laid off tens of thousands of staff amid the depths of the pandemic.
Russia fines Apple for violating data storage law
A Moscow court has fined Apple 2 million rubles (about $34,000) for refusing to store the personal data of Russian users on servers in Russia. Zoom Video Communications and Ookla which runs the Internet tool Speedtest were both fined 1 million rubles under the same law. The Russian government has been trying for years to establish greater control over the internet and social media.
