Macao streets empty after casinos shut to fight outbreak
BEIJING — Streets in the gambling center of Macao are empty after casinos and most other businesses were ordered to close while the Chinese territory near Hong Kong fights a Coronavirus outbreak. Residents were told to stay indoors unless they are buying food or other necessities. Authorities warned that anyone violating the rules would be punished. Casinos were ordered, over the weekend, to close for at least a week as the number of Coronavirus cases in the territory of 700,000 people rose. The government reported 59 additional daily cases, bringing the total in the latest outbreak to 1,526.
What happens next in the Musk-Twitter saga?
Elon Musk and Twitter are bracing for a legal fight after the billionaire said, Friday, he was abandoning his $44 billion bid for the social media company. Twitter is vowing to challenge Musk in court to uphold the agreement. Shares of Twitter slid about 10%, on Monday. There are many questions left for Twitter users, investors and others to mull — including why Musk backed out and whether Twitter can legally force him in court to go through with the deal he signed.
