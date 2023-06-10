Erdogan’s new central bank chief signals hope
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s president has appointed a former US-based bank executive to head the central bank. The appointment Friday is sending the strongest signal yet that Recep Tayyip Erdogan might pivot from his unusual economic policies that many blame for a worsening cost-of-living crisis. The 41-year-old Erkan is Princeton-educated and will become the first woman to lead the Turkish central bank. Erdogan won a third presidential term last month as the country grapples with high inflation that’s made it difficult for people to afford food and housing. He also has named a respected former banker as finance minister. Both appointments indicate the possibility that Erdogan may abandon policies on interest rates that run counter to traditional economic thinking.
Biden picks new head of the FAA
WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration has another acting leader at the controls. The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden picked longtime government official Polly Trottenberg to run the FAA. She replaces another acting administrator, Billy Nolen, who announced in April that he would leave soon. Trottenberg held a high-ranking job in the Transportation Department in the Obama administration.
