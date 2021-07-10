More competition: Biden signs order targeting big business
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that targets what he says are anticompetitive practices in tech, health care and other parts of the economy. The changes, he says, will also boost workers’ wages and consumer protections. However, new regulations that agencies may write to translate his policy into actual rules could trigger major legal battles. Biden’s order, signed Friday, aims to cut down on “noncompete” agreements that keep workers from moving to other jobs. It also takes aim at business giants Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon by calling for greater scrutiny of mergers by dominant Internet platforms. And it targets shippers that it says are charging American exporters too much.
G20 ministers take up plan to deter cross-border tax dodging
VENICE, Italy — US President Joe Biden’s proposal for a global minimum corporate tax will get another going over at a meeting of top finance officials. The Group of 20 ministers meeting in Venice are likely to sign off on the idea. But there are still issues to be worked out. Some European countries haven’t joined the deal and could block wider European adoption. And the EU itself plans a digital levy that has raised US concerns. Meanwhile, Biden faces opposition to the proposal from Republicans back home.
FDA head calls for inquiry into Alzheimer’s drug
WASHINGTON — The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration is calling for a government investigation into highly unusual contacts between her agency’s drug reviewers and the maker of a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug. The announcement Friday is the latest fallout over last month’s approval of the drug Aduhelm. The drug is an expensive and unproven therapy that the agency OK’d against the advice of its own outside experts. Dr. Janet Woodcock made the request to the Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general, the watchdog agency that oversees the FDA and other federal health agencies.
