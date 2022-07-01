Eyes on airlines as July Fourth weekend nears
DALLAS — If you’re flying this holiday weekend, be prepared for crowded airports, full planes, and higher-than-normal chances that your flight will be delayed or even canceled. Airlines have stumbled badly over the last two holiday weekends, and the number of Americans flying over the July Fourth weekend is expected to set records for the pandemic era. Problems have been popping up already, with high numbers of cancellations this week, some of them caused by thunderstorms that snarled air traffic. Tracking service FlightAware says American Airlines canceled 8% of its flights, on Tuesday and Wednesday, and United Airlines scrubbed 4% of its schedule on those same days.
Some medical debt is being removed from US credit reports
NEW YORK — Help is coming for many people struggling with medical debt on credit reports. Starting, Friday, the three major US credit reporting companies will stop counting paid medical debt on their reports, which banks and others use to judge creditworthiness. The companies also will start giving patients a year to resolve delinquent medical debt that has been sent to collections before reporting it. That’s up from six months.
