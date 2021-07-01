Wall Street closes out another quarterly gain
NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Wednesday, bringing its advance over the past three months to 8.2% and 14.4% for the first half of the year. Optimism over the economy’s prospects as Coronavirus restrictions continue to lift has sent the market to a series of record highs, including the third straight for the S&P 500. Trading Wednesday was relatively subdued as investors wait for the government’s monthly jobs report due out Friday.
Microsoft exec: Targeting of Americans’ records ‘routine’
WASHINGTON — Federal law enforcement agencies secretly seek the data of Microsoft customers thousands of times a year. That’s according to congressional testimony being given Wednesday by a senior executive at the technology company. Tom Burt, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for customer security and trust, told the House Judiciary Committee that federal law enforcement has been presenting the company with between 2,400 to 3,500 secrecy orders a year. The relationship between law enforcement and Big Tech has attracted fresh scrutiny in recent weeks with the revelation that federal prosecutors obtained phone records belonging not only to journalists but also to members of Congress and their staffers.
Key part of US residency program for investors set to expire
WASHINGTON — A program that has allowed wealthy foreign investors to obtain US residency may be coming to a sputtering end. The program has long been the subject of complaints that it amounts to the wholesale selling of American citizenship. Congressional authorization for a key part of the immigrant investor program was set to expire Wednesday with dim prospects for renewal following the failure of a Senate bill that would have addressed long-standing concerns about inadequate regulation.
