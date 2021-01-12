Right-wing app Parler booted
NEW YORK — The conservative-friendly social network Parler has been booted off the Internet over ties to the siege on the US Capitol. But before the app was banned, hackers made off with an archive of its posts, including any that might have helped organize or document last week’s riot. Amazon kicked Parler off its web-hosting service early Monday, and the social media app promptly sued to get back online.
Businesses skittish about Trump, GOP
WASHINGTON — Corporate America is quickly distancing itself from the defeated President Donald Trump. Many many of the biggest names in business — Goldman Sachs, Ford, and Blue Cross Blue Shield among them — are suspending their political donations after a Trump-inspired mob ransacked the US Capitol in a deadly and violent spree last Wednesday. But the “pausing” of donations announced by many companies was unlikely to deliver a serious blow to Republicans in Congress who voted to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win.
