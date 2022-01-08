US unemployment sinks to 3.9% as many more people find jobs
WASHINGTON — The nation’s unemployment rate fell, in December, to a healthy 3.9% — a pandemic low — even as employers added a modest 199,000 jobs, evidence that they are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans still reluctant to return to the workforce. The drop in the jobless rate, from 4.2%, in November, indicated that many more Americans found jobs last month. Indeed, despite the slight hiring gain reported by businesses, 651,000 more people said they were employed, in December, compared with November. Still, the jobs data reported, Friday, reflected the state of the job market in early December — before the spike in COVID-19 infections began to disrupt the economy.
Biden’s economic challenge: Finding workers, goods
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden enters the midterm election year of 2022 determined to address what economists call a “supply” problem. There aren’t enough jobseekers or goods to meet the country’s needs. The mismatch has obscured the strong growth and 3.9% unemployment rate reported in Friday’s jobs report. That kind of performance would typically help the president and congressional Democrats woo voters in the midterms. But it has left Biden trying to showcase his economic achievements while trying to parry Republican criticism that his policies have fueled inflation. And pessimism has overtaken Americans’ views on the economy, even though it’s objectively better than it was before Biden took office.
Companies keep mum as vaccine mandate goes to Supreme Court
NEW YORK — Companies that would be affected by a Biden administration vaccine-or-testing requirement for workers remain on the sidelines while the Supreme Court considers whether the rule can be enforced. The requirement has faced numerous court challenges and was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with the US Court of Appeals. Since then, Starbucks has announced its own vaccine mandate. It said, in December, that all US workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement.
CES gadget show turnout falls more than 75% thanks to COVID
LAS VEGAS — Attendance at this week’s CES gadget show in Las Vegas fell more than 75% compared to its previous in-person event two years ago, according to the event’s organizer. The Consumer Technology Association said, Friday, that more than 40,000 people attended the multi-day event, compared to more than 170,000 for the last in-person CES two years ago. The COVID-19 pandemic led the CTA to take 2021’s conference online, but the trade group decided eight months ago to bring the in-person convention back to Vegas.
