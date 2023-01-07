Europe’s inflation slows again
LONDON — Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again. While the cost of living is still painfully high, the slowdown is a sign that the worst might be over for weary consumers. The European Union statistics agency Eurostat said, Friday, that the consumer price index for the 19 countries that used the euro currency rose 9.2%, in December, from a year earlier. That’s the slowest pace, since August and the second straight decline in inflation, since June 2021. Croatia joined the eurozone, on Jan. 1. The main driver of inflation has been energy prices, which slowed as natural gas costs slipped from all-time highs this summer. Food price gains held fairly steady.
Twitter leak exposes 235 million email addresses
Personal emails linked to 235 million Twitter accounts hacked some time ago have been exposed according to Israeli security researcher Alon Gal — making millions vulnerable to having their accounts compromised or identities exposed if they have used the site anonymously to criticize oppressive governments, for instance. Gal, co-founder and chief technology officer at cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock, wrote in a LinkedIn post this week that the leak “will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing, and doxxing.” While passwords were not leaked, malicious hackers could use the email addresses to try to reset people’s passwords, or guess them if they are commonly used.
Fuel leak in Virginia shuts down part of Colonial Pipeline
NORFOLK, Va. — The Colonial Pipeline says a diesel fuel leak in Virginia has shut down part of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, but it is expected to restart, Saturday. Colonial spokesperson David Conti says the spill was discovered, Tuesday. And while this particular line is shut down, the rest of the system is operating normally. The pipeline supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast. The Georgia-based company says crews are fixing equipment that failed at the Witt booster station near Danville. It says the failure caused a spill that was detected during a routine station check and appears to be contained to the property. Patrick De Haan is an analyst with GasBuddy. He said the incident shouldn’t impact gasoline prices.
Teslas of the sea? CES showcases electric boats
Flying cars and self-driving vehicles always get attention at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, but this year, the boats are making bigger waves. Swedish company Candela, on Thursday, unveiled a 28-foot electric-powered hydrofoil speedboat that can cruise for over two hours at 20 knots. California startup Navier tried to outdo its Scandinavian rival by bringing an electric hydrofoil that’s a little bit longer, though Candela is further along in getting its products to customers. Even the recreational motorboat conglomerate Brunswick Corporation tried to make a splash in Nevada, this week, by showing off its latest electric outboard motor — an emerging segment of its mostly gas-powered business.
