Mobil Comrax LLC to serve Lancaster
LANCASTER — U-Haul Company of California has announced that Mobil Comrax LLC signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Lancaster community.
Mobil Comrax, 1020 West Columbia Way (Ave. M), will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks and moving supplies.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the US and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership.
Cruise ship docks in San Francisco with COVID-19 cases aboard
SAN FRANCISCO — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a cruise ship that docked in San Francisco, on Thursday, after a dozen vaccinated passengers tested positive for Coronavirus.
The results followed a random testing of 25% of the passengers aboard the 10-day cruise to Mexico and the affected individuals are either asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms, the Port of San Francisco said in a statement.
The news came as the Omicron variant drives extremely high infection levels in the cruise industry, prompting the CDC to either investigate or observe nearly 100 vessels.
