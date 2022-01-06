German watchdog puts Google under closer scrutiny
LONDON — Germany’s antitrust watchdog has paved the way for extra scrutiny of Google by designating it a company of “paramount significance.” It’s the first such decision since regulators got more power to curb abusive practices by big digital companies. The regulator’s decision, Wednesday, comes after rules were introduced last year that allow it “to intervene earlier and more effectively” to prohibit companies from using anti-competitive practices. It’s the latest example of how tech companies are facing more pressure over concerns their dominance stifles competition and hurts consumers.
Unionized Starbucks workers walk out, citing health concerns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees of a Starbucks store in upstate New York who voted to unionize last month have walked off the job. The employees in Buffalo say they don’t have the staff or resources to work safely amid surging COVID-19 cases. Six employees formed a picket line, Wednesday, outside the store and led Starbucks to close it for the day. The employees say they are being pressured to work despite health concerns. Starbucks says all of the Buffalo-area stores have been operating as “grab-and-go” locations since Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.