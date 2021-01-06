Michigan judge nullifies mining permit
RAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A Michigan judge has overruled state regulators who approved a key permit for a proposed open-pit mine in the Upper Peninsula, another delay for a project that has been debated for nearly two decades.
Administrative Law Judge Daniel Pulter invalidated a wetlands permit granted in 2018 to Aquila Resources Inc. The Toronto-based company’s Back Forty mine primarily would target gold and zinc in an underground sulfide deposit, as well as smaller volumes of copper, silver and lead.
In another twist, the state agency that sided with Aquila two years ago said Tuesday that it agreed with the judge’s ruling.
Regulators get plan for undoing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline
RICHMOND, Va. — The developers of the now-canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline have laid out plans for how they want to go about unwinding the work that was done for the multistate natural gas project and restoring disturbed land.
In a filing with federal regulators made public Tuesday, the pipeline company proposed an approximately two-year timeline for efforts across West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina, where progress on the project ranged from uninitiated to essentially complete.
The plan outlines where the company wants to clean up felled trees and where it plans to leave them behind, and it proposes abandoning the approximately 30 miles of pipe that was installed in place.
Tiffany posts holiday sales gain
NEW YORK — Tiffany & Co. on Tuesday reported a 2% gain in preliminary holiday sales, helped by strong sales in China and online.
The New York-based jewelry company said its net sales for the Asia-Pacific region rose 20% for the Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 compared with the same time in 2019. That included a more than 50% surge in business in China. Sales in the Americas fell 5%, while business in Europe dropped 8%, while rising 8% in Japan.
Online sales surged more than 80% for the period.
