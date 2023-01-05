Fed minutes: Officials cited strong hiring to justify hikes
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials suggested at their most recent meeting that a continuing streak of robust hiring could keep inflation elevated and was a key reason why they expected to raise interest rates, this year, more than they had previously forecast.
In the minutes of their mid-December meeting, released Wednesday, the officials also underscored that a slowdown in their rate hikes — from four three-quarter point hikes in a row to a half-point increase — “was not an indication of any weakening” in their resolve to bring inflation back down to their 2% target. Nor did the smaller increase signal “a judgment that inflation was already on a persistent downward path,” the minutes said.
Meta fined
LONDON — European Union regulators, today, hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for privacy violations and banned the company from forcing users in the 27-nation bloc to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission imposed two fines totaling 390 million euros ($414 million) in its decision in two cases that could shake up Meta’s business model of targeting users with ads based on what they do online. The company says it will appeal. A decision in a third case involving Meta’s WhatsApp messaging service is expected later this month.
Coinbase to pay $100M in settlement with NY regulators
NEW YORK — New York announced a $100 million settlement with Coinbase, on Wednesday, over what state officials called significant failures in the cryptocurrency trading platform’s systems for spotting potential criminal activity.
According to the state Department of Financial Services, Coinbase’s anti-money-laundering program and its system for monitoring transactions for suspicious activity were inadequate for a company of Coinbase’s size and complexity. The department said that the volume of alerts generated by Coinbase’s transaction monitoring system grew so fast that reports of suspicious activity were sometimes filed months after the suspicious activity was first known to Coinbase.
West Virginia governor again floats idea of income tax cuts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said, Wednesday, that he will announce yet another proposal, next week, to cut taxes.
Justice did not provide specifics during his weekly Coronavirus hearing, Wednesday. The Republican is scheduled to give his State of the State address to the Legislature, on Jan. 11.
“I want everybody to stay really close in tune to what we say that night,” he said. “Absolutely, we’ll be announcing the biggest tax cuts in the history of this state, hands down.”
Senate GOP leaders are expected to offer their own proposals.
