A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November
WASHINGTON — A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and more evidence that the US job market is bouncing back strongly from last year’s coronavirus recession. The Labor Department also reported Tuesday that employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, down from 11.1 million in October but still high by historical standards. In its monthly Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) the Labor Department also reported that employers hired 6.7 million people in November, up from 6.5 million in October.
US manufacturing activity slows to 11-month low in December
WASHINGTON — Growth in US manufacturing slowed in December to an 11-month low as companies continued to combat supply chain problems. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, reported, Tuesday that its index of manufacturing activity fell to a reading of 58.7 in December, 2.4 percentage points below the November reading of 61.1. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector which has recorded 19 straight months of growth going back to the spring of 2020 when the pandemic hit.
