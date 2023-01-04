ES 2023: Tech world to gather
NEW YORK — The annual tech industry event formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show is returning to Las Vegas, this week, with the hope that it looks more like it did before the Coronavirus pandemic.
The show changed its name to CES, several years ago, to better reflect the changing industry and the event, which had expanded beyond audio and video to include automotive, digital health, smart phones, wearables and other technologies. Companies and startups will showcase innovations in virtual reality, robotics and consumer tech items to the media and others in the tech industry. The show is not open to the general public. Organizers say their goal is to draw 100,000 attendees.
FTX founder pleads not guilty
NEW YORK — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court to charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform. Bankman-Fried entered the plea, Tuesday, in his first appearance before a judge who set a tentative trial date, of Oct. 2.
He is accused of defrauding investors by illegally diverting massive sums of customer money from FTX to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians and make risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm.
