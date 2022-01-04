Three women who put mark on tech
WASHINGTON — Three bright and driven women with ground-breaking ideas made a significant mark on the embattled tech industry in 2021. Frances Haugen, Lina Khan and Elizabeth Holmes figured heavily in a technology world where men have long dominated the spotlight. Haugen went public with internal documents to buttress accusations that Facebook elevated profits over the safety of users. Khan is the youngest person ever to lead the Federal Trade Commission. Holmes, once worth $4.5 billion on paper, received a guilty verdict, Monday, on fraud charges that she misled investors and patients about the accuracy of a blood-testing technology developed at her startup Theranos.
CES gadget show stages a wary return
Is anyone going to CES this year? A long-simmering question in the tech world will finally get its answer as one of the world’s biggest gadget shows returns to the Las Vegas strip after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The sprawling exhibition floors open, Wednesday, during another winter of ongoing wariness about the safety of indoor crowds and international travel as the Omicron variant spreads around the world. The CTA by late December was anticipating between 50,000 and 75,000 attendees for this week’s conference, down from more than 170,000 who came for the last in-person gathering two years ago.
More record highs for S&P 500, Dow on first day of 2022
NEW YORK — Wall Street got 2022 off to a solid start with more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, Monday, a day after closing out 2021 with big gains for the third year in a row. The Dow rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%. Apple briefly traded above $3 trillion before closing just below that level. Technology companies and banks were among the biggest winners. Electric car maker Tesla rose sharply after reporting strong delivery numbers for 2021. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.64%.
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek
A winter storm hitting the mid-Atlantic combined with the pandemic to further frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first few days of the new year. According to tracking service FlightAware more than 2,600 US flights and more than 4,100 worldwide were grounded as of midday, Monday. Another 8,500 flights were delayed, including 3,100 in the US That follows Sunday’s cancellations of more than 2,700 US flights, and more than 4,400 worldwide.
