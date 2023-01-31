Fed, set to impose smaller hike, may hint of fewer increases
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is poised, this week, to raise its benchmark interest rate for an eighth time, since March. But the Fed will likely announce a smaller hike for a second straight time, and it could change some key wording in its post-meeting statement about future rate increases. A change in its statement, if there is one, could be seen as signaling an eventual pause in the Fed’s aggressive drive to raise borrowing costs. Chair Jerome Powell is still likely to stress, though, that the Fed’s campaign to conquer high inflation is far from over.
After Tesla price cut, Ford follows suit with Mustang Mach-E
DETROIT — Ford is cutting prices on its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV by as much as $6,000 just weeks after market leader Tesla made similar moves. The company says in a statement that it’s increasing production of the Mach-E, this year, and is taking advantage of streamlined costs to reduce prices across the board. The company says in a statement Monday that the price cuts are part of Ford’s plan to keep the SUV competitive in a fast-changing market. The price of a base rear-wheel-drive standard range Mach-E will drop $900, from $46,895 to $45,995. The top-end GT extended range will fall $5,900, from $69,895 to $63,995.
