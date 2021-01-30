GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
NEW YORK — Stocks sank again as a speculative frenzy over GameStop and a handful of other stocks ramps up worries over how much damage an online revolt against Wall Street bigwigs can do to the broader market. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, giving the index its biggest weekly loss since October. GameStop soared nearly 70% Friday, continuing a saga that’s captivated and confused many on Wall Street and beyond. Calls for regulators to step in, meanwhile, grew louder. GameStop and other downtrodden stocks have become battlegrounds where swarms of smaller investors see themselves making an epic stand against financial elites who bet the stocks would fall.
A new stage: Dr. Martens valued at $5 billion in sale
LONDON — The Dr. Martens footwear company is set to list on the London Stock Exchange for the first time next week. Shares in the company, which pioneered the air-cushioned sole, will go on public sale on Wednesday in a flotation that values the shoe brand at around $5 billion. Around 35% of the business will be available for investors to buy and sell. The company aims to use the anticipated proceeds from the sale to expand the brand, which is currently owned by private equity firm Permira. Dr Martens boots are already sold in more than 60 countries, and customers buy around 11 million pairs every year. However the brand sees room for further expansion.
China’s HNA Group says creditors want it declared bankrupt
BEIJING — HNA Group, a debt-burdened Chinese airline operator that faced opposition in Washington to its attempt to buy a Wall Street hedge fund during a costly global acquisition spree, says its creditors have asked a court to declare the company bankrupt. HNA said it would cooperate with the court and “actively promote debt disposal.” It gave no details of the company’s status or an indication whether the court agreed to the petition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.