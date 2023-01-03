World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
BANGKOK — Shares have begun the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. The IMF’s director, Kristalina Georgieva, said in an interview with the US TV network CBS that it expects one-third of the world to fall into recession, this year.
Over the weekend, Chinese manufacturing data showed weakening activity as COVID-19 outbreaks once again disrupted business activity. On Wall Street, stocks closed out 2022 with more losses, giving the S&P 500 its worst year, since 2008 as it fell 0.3%, on Friday.
Dems, GOP have distinct priorities for 2023
WASHINGTON — A poll finds Republicans and Democrats have sharply distinct views of what’s most important for the government to address amid high inflation. Overall, the economy in general remains a bipartisan issue, mentioned by most in an open-ended question as one of up to five issues for the government to prioritize, in 2023, according to The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll from December. Thirty percent name inflation. That’s roughly twice the percentage as a year ago, though down from the 40% who listed it, in June.
Macao eases COVID rules
MACAO — Gambling haven Macao’s relaxation of border restrictions after China rolled back its “zero-COVID” strategy is widely expected to boost its tourism-driven economy. The gaming hub on China’s south coast near Hong Kong has endured some of the world’s strictest anti-virus controls for nearly three years. Now, China’s worst wave of infections so far is keeping away the hoards of high rollers who usually fill its casinos. From Dec. 23-27, the city only saw a daily average of 8,300 arrivals, according to police data. That’s just 68% of November’s level. Many shops remain shuttered, but businesses are hoping Lunar New Year holidays, in late January, will bring better luck.
Chinese manufacturing weakens amid COVID-19 outbreak
BEIJING — Chinese manufacturing contracted for a third consecutive month, in December, in the biggest drop since early 2020, as the country battles a nationwide COVID-19 surge after suddenly easing anti-epidemic measures. A monthly purchasing managers’ index declined to 47.0 from 48.0, in November, according to data released from the National Bureau of Statistics, on Saturday. Numbers below 50 indicate a contraction in activity. The contraction was the biggest since February 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had just started. The drop comes as China, earlier this month, abruptly relaxed COVID-19 restrictions after years of attempts to stamp out the virus.
