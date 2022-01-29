A key inflation gauge rose 5.8% in 2021
WASHINGTON — A measure of prices that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve rose 5.8%, last year, the sharpest increase since 1982, as brisk consumer spending collided with snarled supply chains to raise the costs of food, furniture, appliances and other goods. The report, Friday, from the Commerce Department also said that consumer spending fell 0.6% in December. A wave of omicron cases discouraged many Americans from traveling, eating out or visiting theaters and other entertainment venues. At the same time, incomes rose 0.3% last month, providing fuel for future spending.
Court ruling gives Biden chance for reset on climate policy
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has an opportunity for a reset on climate policy after a federal judge rejected an administration plan to lease millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico for offshore oil drilling. A judge tossed the drilling plan, late Thursday, saying the Interior Department did not adequately take into account the proposed drilling’s effect on planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. Environmentalists say the lease sale should not have been conducted in the first place and goes against Biden’s campaign promise to stop new oil and gas leasing on federal land and water. The court decision was released on the one-year anniversary of a federal leasing moratorium Biden ordered as part of his efforts to combat climate change.
Ohio lured Intel’s chip plant with $2B incentive package
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s price tag for landing Intel’s new computer chipmaking factory comes in at roughly $2 billion. The state’s development director said, Friday, that the combination of tax breaks and incentives are likely the largest ever offered by Ohio. State officials say the deal is well worth it. Intel announced last week it will spend $20 billion to create a new technology hub in the Midwest. Intel’s CEO says the total investment could top $100 billion over the next decade and that its new facility could become one of the world’s biggest chipmaking sites.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise wins $5B fraud suit vs. UK tycoon
LONDON — Tech giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise has won a multibillion-dollar lawsuit against a British businessmen it accused of fraud after purchasing his software company Autonomy a decade ago. The decision by the UK’s High Court also removes a hurdle for the potential extradition to the US of Autonomy’s founder, British entrepreneur Michael Lynch. Hewlett Packard bought Autonomy for $11 billion in 2011 but was forced to write off most of its value the following year, in a corporate debacle that sparked a boardroom shakeup at the printer and computer maker.
