Climate groups decry selection of oil chief to oversee COP28
Hundreds of climate and environmental groups from around the world released a letter, Thursday, that decried the nomination of an oil executive to oversee the United Nations climate negotiations at COP28. Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates, host of the UN climate talks, this year, named Sultan al-Jaber to the presidency of the conference. The company he runs as chief executive, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., produces 4 million barrels of crude oil, per day and hopes to expand to 5 million, daily, by the end of the decade. Activists said the selection of Al Jaber “threatens the legitimacy and efficacy” of the conference.
HarperCollins, striking workers agree to fed mediation
NEW YORK — HarperCollins Publishers and the union representing some 250 striking employees have agreed to enter into federal mediation, the first sign of a possible settlement since the work stoppage began, in early November. HarperCollins and the UAW have disagreed on union protections, workplace diversity and wages, with the UAW asking the publisher to raise the starting salary from $45,000 to $50,000. HarperCollins union members include editorial assistants, marketers and other mid- and entry-level staffers who had been working without a contract, since last spring.
