Apple posts big quarter
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Apple’s delayed launch of its latest iPhones unleashed a holiday buying frenzy that propelled sales of the trendsetting company’s most popular product to its fastest start in years. The apparently pent-up demand for four different iPhone 12 models highlighted Apple’s latest quarterly report Wednesday. Apple’s iPhone sales during the October-December period totaled $65.6 billion, a 17% increase from the same time in the previous year.
Cybercops derail malware botnet, FBI makes ransomware arrest
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — European and North American cyber cops have joined forces to disrupt what may be the world’s largest network for seeding malware infections. The operation appears to strike a major blow against criminal gangs that have used that network for years to install ransomware for extortion schemes and to steal data and money. Separately, the FBI announced the arrest of a Canadian as part of a bid to disrupt a ransomware that has targeted the health care sector, seizing nearly a half million dollars in cryptocurrency.
Stocks drop
NEW YORK — The stock market posted its biggest drop since October Wednesday, led by declines in several Big Tech companies. The S&P 500 gave up 2.6%. The benchmark index had set a record high just two days earlier. The selling was broad, though technology giants including Facebook, Netflix and Google’s parent company accounted for a big part of the pullback.
Tesla posts first annual profit
PALO ALTO, Calif — Riding a sales surge amid a global pandemic, Tesla Inc. posted its first annual net profit last year as its stock soared to make it the world’s most valuable automaker. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker earned $721 million for the year and $270 million in the fourth quarter. It was the company’s sixth straight quarterly net profit after years of mostly losses. A year earlier, Tesla lost $862 million. Data provider FactSet says that capped a string of annual red ink that began in 2006. Once again the company needed regulatory credits purchased by other automakers in order to make a profit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.