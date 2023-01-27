Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s in default on loans
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. The home goods chain based in Union, N.J., said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Thursday, that the default would force the company to look at alternatives including restructuring its debt in bankruptcy court. Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock fell 22% in reaction to the news.
Colorado baker loses appeal over birthday cake
DENVER — The Colorado baker who won a partial US Supreme Court victory after refusing to make a gay couple’s wedding cake because of his Christian faith has lost an appeal in his latest legal fight. This case involves his rejection of a request for a birthday cake celebrating a gender transition. It was to be pink with blue frosting. Colorado’s appeals court ruled, Thursday, that the cake ordered from Jack Phillips’ Masterpiece Cakeshop is not a form of speech. It also found that the state’s anti-discrimination law doesn’t violate business owners’ religious rights. Phillips plans to appeal.
“One need not agree with Jack’s views to agree that all Americans should be free to say what they believe, even if the government disagrees with those beliefs,” ADF senior counsel Jake Warner said in a statement.
