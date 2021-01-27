Yellen: Treasury focus to help reeling nation
WASHINGTON — Janet Yellen has been sworn in as the nation’s 78th Treasury secretary and the first woman to hold the office. She was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman elected to the position. In a message to the department’s 84,000 employees, Yellen said they would play a major role in addressing the country’s biggest economic challenges. She said the department must “help the American people endure the final months” of the Coronavirus pandemic “by making sure they have roofs over their head and food on the table.” And then, she said, “we must assist them in getting back to work safely.”
Schumer: Dems must pass virus aid with or without GOP
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats are prepared to push ahead with President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. He said Tuesday that Democrats are united in “bold action” even if it means using procedural tools to pass the legislation without Republicans. Schumer told Senate Democrats during a private meeting to be ready as soon as next week to consider a budget resolution that would lay the groundwork for swift passage.
Widespread Internet outages hit northeast US
NEW YORK — Internet users across the northeast US experienced widespread outages for several hours Tuesday, interrupting work and school, because of an unspecified Verizon network issue. The company said in the afternoon, Eastern time, that the issue affecting its Fios service had been resolved and that service was returning to normal. A fiber cut in Brooklyn was unrelated to the problem, which Verizon said it was still investigating. People complained about Internet issues and not being able to use major online services in an area that stretched from Washington to Boston.
Disruptions to Internet services are always a hassle, but have become even more excruciating as the pandemic forces millions of people to work from home and students to attend school remotely.
