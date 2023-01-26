Lego to move from Connecticut to Boston starting in 2025
ENFIELD, Conn. — The Lego Group has announced that it will move its North American headquarters from Connecticut to Boston by the end of 2026. Skip Kodak, president of the Lego Group in the Americas, said in a release that the move supports the Denmark-based global toymaker’s growth ambitions. He said Boston is ranked one of the best cities to attract and retain talent. The company has about 740 full-time employees in Enfield, Conn. It said all of those employees will have a position at the Boston office and receive relocation help if they want to make the move. The Lego Group said the move will happen in phases, starting in mid-2025 and be completed by the end of 2026.
Microsoft, amid layoffs, says quarterly profit declined 12%
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft has reported a 12% drop in profit for the October-December quarter, reflecting the economic uncertainty it says led to its decision to cut 10,000 workers. The company reported quarterly profit of $16.43 billion, or $2.20 per share. Excluding one-time items, the company based in Redmond, Wash., said it earned $2.32 a share, which topped Wall Street expectation for adjusted earnings of $2.29 a share. Microsoft, last week, blamed macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities for its decision to cut nearly 5% of its global workforce. It’s one of a number of tech companies, including Google, Amazon, Salesforce and Facebook parent Meta, to announce mass layoffs.
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
OMAHA, Neb. — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. That’s even though millions of chickens have been slaughtered to limit the spread of bird flu and farmers have been dealing with the soaring cost of feed, fuel and labor. US Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter, Tuesday, asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate. The farmer-led advocacy group Farm Action made a similar request last week. But industry trade groups say prices are largely set by commodity markets and experts say the real culprit is the combination of bird flu, inflation and continued strong demand for eggs.
Treasury takes another step on debt limit
WASHINGTON — US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says in a letter to congressional leaders that she’s suspending the reinvestment of some federal bonds in a government workers’ savings plan. That would be an additional “extraordinary” measure to buy time for President Joe Biden and Congress to raise the nation’s debt limit. The government bumped up against its legal borrowing capacity, last Thursday.
