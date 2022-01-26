GM to spend nearly $7B on EV, battery plants in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — General Motors is making the largest investment in company history in its home state of Michigan, announcing plans to spend nearly $7 billion to convert a factory to make electric pickup trucks and to build a new battery cell plant. The moves were announced Tuesday in Lansing. They will create up to 4,000 jobs and keep another 1,000 already employed at an underutilized assembly plant north of Detroit. The automaker plans to spend up to $4 billion converting and expanding its Orion Township assembly factory to make electric pickups and $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion building a third U.S. battery cell plant with a joint-venture partner in Lansing.
Microsoft profits up 21%
REDMOND, Wash. — Demand for Microsoft’s cloud-computing services and work software helped boost its quarterly profits by 21% as the pandemic kept many office workers at home. The company on Tuesday, reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $18.8 billion. The software maker posted revenue of $51.7 billion for the October-December period, up 20% from a year earlier. Microsoft last week announced its plans to buy high-profile game publisher Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion, an all-cash deal that could be the priciest tech acquisition in history.
