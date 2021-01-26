Fed will likely stress low rates
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve this week will likely underscore its commitment to its low-interest rate policies, even as the economy recovers further from the devastation of the viral pandemic. Chair Jerome Powell may, in particular, aim to puncture any speculation that the Fed might soon curtail its aggressive efforts to support the economy, including its bond purchase program that aims to hold down long-term interest rates.
Job losses worse than ’09 crisis
GENEVA — A UN report says that four times as many jobs were lost last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic as during the worst part of the global financial crisis in 2009. The report published Monday by the International Labor Organization says that the restrictions on businesses and public life destroyed 8.8% of all work hours around the world last year. That is equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs — four times the impact of the financial crisis over a decade ago.
