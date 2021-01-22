Judge says Amazon won’t have to restore Parler web service
Amazon won’t be forced to restore web service to Parler after a federal judge ruled Thursday against a plea to reinstate the fast-growing social media app favored by followers of former President Donald Trump. US District Judge Barbara Rothstein in Seattle said she wasn’t dismissing Parler’s “substantive underlying claims” against Amazon but said it fell short in demonstrating the need for an injunction forcing it back online. Amazon kicked Parler off its web-hosting service last week, and in court filings said the suspension was a “last resort” to block it from harboring violent plans to disrupt the presidential transition.
Facebook’s oversight Board to rule on ban
OAKLAND — Facebook is passing the buck for its indefinite suspension of former president Donald Trump to a quasi-independent oversight Board, setting up a major test of the recently established panel. The social media giant said Thursday that it believes it made the right decision to suspend Trump after he incited his supporters to storm the US Capitol in a deadly assault on Jan. 6. But it said it’s referring the matter to the oversight Board for what it called an “independent judgment” on on upholding the decision. Twitter, by contrast, has permanently banned Trump from its platform.
US government approves routes for Wyoming CO2 pipelines
CASPER, Wyo. — The US government has approved routes for a potential system of pipelines that would move carbon dioxide across Wyoming. The greenhouse gas could be captured from coal-fired power plants, keeping it out of the atmosphere where it causes global warming. The captured gas would instead be pumped underground to boost production from oil fields. The US Bureau of Land Management designated 1,100 miles of federal land for pipeline development through the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt signed the plans Friday, days before leaving office with the rest of President Donald Trump’s administration.
