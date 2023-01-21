Google axes 12,000 jobs
LONDON — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. The Silicon Valley giant’s CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news, Friday, in an email to staff that was also posted on the company’s news blog. He said that the company has hired for “periods of dramatic growth” over the past two years but that was a “different economic reality than the one we face, today.” He said the layoffs reflect a “rigorous review” that Google carried out of product areas and functions.
Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October
DAVOS, Switzerland — Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a UN-brokered wartime agreement. That’s created backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry. Some US and Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of deliberately slowing down inspections, which a Russian official denied. According to figures that the operation’s Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul provided to The Associated Press, average daily inspections of ships both heading to and leaving Ukraine hit a peak rate of 10.6, in October. Since then, it’s been downhill, with 5.3 so far, in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.