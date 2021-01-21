Wall Street hits records on high hopes
NEW YORK — Stocks rallied to record highs on Wall Street as traders hoped that new leadership in Washington will mean more support for the economy, which is still reeling from joblessness and business closures because of the pandemic. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Wednesday. Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th US president, and has already pitched a $1.9 trillion plan to help American families and businesses. The hope is that the additional stimulus will help carry the economy until vaccinations get daily life closer to normal later this year. Treasury yields rose. Netflix soared after passing 200 million subscribers.
Trump’s pardon blitz applies to Google exec
SAN RAMON, Calif. — A long-running Silicon Valley soap opera has taken an unexpected twist after outgoing President Donald Trump pardoned a former Google engineer. Anthony Levandowski had pleaded guilty to stealing self-driving car secrets from Google shortly before he joined Uber to help the ride-hailing service build its own robotic vehicles. Trump’s surprise pardon enables Levandowski to avoid serving an 18-month sentence in federal prison handed down last summer. The pardon came after Trump was lobbied by three of Levandowski lawyers owed $5 million and prominent technology investor Peter Thiel.
Jack’s back: Chinese e-tycoon ends silence with online video
BEIJING — China’s highest-profile entrepreneur, e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, has appeared in a video posted online, ending a two and-a-half month disappearance from public view that prompted speculation about his status and his business empire’s future. In the 50-second video, Ma congratulated teachers supported by his charitable foundation and made no mention of his absence from public view and scrutiny of his Alibaba Group and Ant Gåroup by regulators. The video appeared on Chinese business news and other websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.