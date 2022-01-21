How sweeping EU rules would curb tech companies
LONDON — European Union lawmakers have approved proposed rules that would require online companies to ramp up efforts to keep harmful content off their platforms and take other steps to protect users.
The legislation that passed a vote, Thursday, is part of a sweeping overhaul of the European Union’s digital rules aimed at ensuring tech giants like Google, Facebook parent Meta and other online companies protect users on their platforms from harmful content like misinformation and hate speech and treat rivals fairly.
Analysis: Biden finds inflation overshadows strong economy
President Joe Biden is paying a steep price for high inflation. It’s a problem that festered during his first year in office instead of fading away as he suggested it would. Last year’s giant Coronavirus relief package drove what will probably be the fastest economic growth since 1984 and pulled the unemployment rate down at a quicker pace than expected. But inflation is running at a nearly 40-year high of 7%. The mix of a strong economy and high inflation has created a paradox: Most US households feel confident about their own finances, yet they’re worried about the economy in ways that have been a drag on Biden.
