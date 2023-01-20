Climate misinformation ‘rocket boosters’ on Musk’s Twitter
WASHINGTON — New research shows climate misinformation has been flourishing on Twitter since Elon Musk bought the platform, last year. Analysts at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue find searches for information about climate change turned up recommendations for content that denied the reality of climate change or made misleading claims about efforts to mitigate its effects. On Facebook owner Meta, the researchers identified thousands of ads paid for by fossil fuel companies that criticized renewable energy and the need to act on climate change. Scientists and environmental advocates say such content undercuts public support for climate policies while showing tech companies are failing to enforce their own policies against climate misinformation.
New USDA rule boosts ‘organic’ food oversight, targets fraud
WASHINGTON — The Agriculture Department issued new requirements for foods labeled organic, a move aimed at cracking down on fraud and boosting oversight. The rule strengthens enforcement of the USDA’s strict definitions of organic, which requires these foods to be made with natural substances and biologically based farming methods.
