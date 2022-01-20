Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling
SEATTLE — Starbucks is no longer requiring its US workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a plan it announced earlier this month. The Seattle coffee giant says it’s responding to last week’s ruling by the US Supreme Court. In a 6-3 vote, the court rejected the Biden administration’s plan to require vaccines or regular COVID testing at companies with more than 100 workers. On Jan. 3, Starbucks said it would require its 228,000 US employees to be vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID test requirement. Starbucks won’t say how many of its employees are fully vaccinated.
Stocks extend 2022 losses
NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street, Wednesday, and deepened the weekly losses for major indexes following another choppy day of trading. The S&P 500 fell 1%, the Nasdaq fell 1.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%. The major indexes all set new lows for the year, with technology stocks’ weakness again giving direction to the broader market. UnitedHealth Group, Bank of America and Procter & Gamble all rose after reporting encouraging financial results. Bond yields fell.
