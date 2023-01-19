Mississippi Senate leaders unveil health care proposals
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi senators are proposing an $80 million grant program for financially struggling hospitals and other programs to help the state attract and retain nurses and physicians. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann unveiled the plans, Wednesday. One proposal would forgive up to $18,000 in student loans for any person who becomes a nurse and works in Mississippi. Another would create about $20 million in grants to community colleges for nursing and allied health programs and $5 million to let more hospitals have residency programs to train physicians. Hosemann says senators also want to remove bureaucratic barriers to help hospitals collaborate.
Fed’s Mester: Rate hikes have begun to quell US inflation
WASHINGTON — Growing evidence that high inflation is finally easing shows that the Federal Reserve’s sharp interest rate hikes are working as intended, says Loretta Mester, a key Fed policymaker. But further rate hikes are still needed, she says, to decisively crush the worst inflation bout in four decades. “We’re beginning to see the kind of actions that we need to see,” Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, said in an interview with The Associated Press.
OSHA cites three Amazon warehouses for high injury risk
NEW YORK — Federal safety investigators cited three Amazon warehouses for putting workers at serious risk of injury from the bending, twisting and lifting required to rapidly move and stack packages for hours.
Amazon rejected the findings by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and said it would appeal.
OSHA announced the citations, Wednesday, at warehouses in Florida, Illinois and New York, which were inspected as part of an ongoing investigation into Amazon’s safety practices in conjunction with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.
The Seattle-based e-commerce giant, which earned $33 billion, in 2021, faces $60,269 in total fines if OSHA prevails.
The fines are the maximum penalty under the Occupational Safety and Heath Act’s “general duty” clause, which requires employers to provide a safe working environment, said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker. But in a briefing with reporters, Parker dismissed the idea that Amazon could easily absorb the penalty rather than shoulder the cost of changing its practices, saying the company is legally required to take action or face more serious consequences.
